10% of those with a TV have not paid for licence, survey finds

Back to Ireland Home

30% of us think people who access television content online should pay a TV licence according to a new survey.

The iReach Insights report says that 10% of those who have a set-top TV, have not paid the fee.

However, 87% of millennials believe the cost is much too high at €160 a year.

The survey found:

  • 88% of adults in Ireland have a TV licence, with only 78% of adults aged 18-34 owning one;
  • 87% of millennials (aged 18-34) think the current price of a TV Licence (€160 a year) is too expensive;
  • 80% of millennials (aged 18-34) that do not have a TV licence claim it is because they would prefer not to spend money on it;
  • 48% of people in Ireland watch “On-demand TV” such as Netflix or Apple TV on their TV, this number increasing to 57% in millennials (aged 18-34).

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland