10% of those with a TV have not paid for licence, survey finds
30% of us think people who access television content online should pay a TV licence according to a new survey.
The iReach Insights report says that 10% of those who have a set-top TV, have not paid the fee.
However, 87% of millennials believe the cost is much too high at €160 a year.
The survey found:
- 88% of adults in Ireland have a TV licence, with only 78% of adults aged 18-34 owning one;
- 87% of millennials (aged 18-34) think the current price of a TV Licence (€160 a year) is too expensive;
- 80% of millennials (aged 18-34) that do not have a TV licence claim it is because they would prefer not to spend money on it;
- 48% of people in Ireland watch “On-demand TV” such as Netflix or Apple TV on their TV, this number increasing to 57% in millennials (aged 18-34).
