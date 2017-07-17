Wimbledon's Wicklow hero auctioning off THAT skirt for charity

A Wicklow man who squeezed into Kim Clijster's skirt at Wimbledon is turning his internet fame into charity.

Chris Quinn was invited onto court to show off his skills after he offered advice from the sidelines.

The 46-year-old from Greystones is now auctioning off the kit for the Gavin Glynn foundation, which helps terminally ill children.

"It’s rare that you’d get tennis stars at the top of their game on the floor of the court at Wimbledon laughing. I couldn’t believe how popular the clip got and I knew I had to do something great with this," said Chris Quinn.

"The Gavin Glynn Foundation do incredible work. Their cause is close to many people’s hearts here in Greystones."

Founder John Glynn explains where the funds will be going.

"We have three children that need our help at the moment: an 11-year-old boy with a brain tumour from Glasnevin, who needs to go to Essen in Germany; we have a one-year-old boy from Monaghan with an eye tumour who needs to go to Switzerland for the next four months so we're paying for all their flights, accommodation, and travel; and another boy from Derry who also has an eye tumour who needs to go to Switzerland as well."

The online auction takes place HERE