Watch: GAA stars take the hot seat with Mammies for brilliant Q&A session

All Star legends and minor ambassadors Oisín McConville and Dónal Óg Cusack are among a few GAA players who have taken the hot seat with their Mammies to see just how much they know about one another, writes Ciara Phelan.

The GAA Mammies are asked questions about each other much like the hit tv show "Mrs and Mrs" and some of the answers to their Mammies questions are brilliant.

From fake-tan mishaps to pitch-invading parents, it’s clear that while the Mammies have embarrassed the boys at times (and during the interview), they were integral in helping them achieve all they have so far. It’s obvious that GAA Mammies are a special bunch.

Dónal Óg Cusack fully enjoyed the experience remarking: “It was great fun although I fully stand by all my fashion choices! It was nice to remind her how much I appreciate all she’s done," he said

"Look at the Minors for example, there are Mammies all over the country driving these lads to training, doing their washing and generally encouraging them. They’re a huge part of enabling the next generation of stars to reach their potential.”

The Q&A was part of the inagural Electric Ireland Minor GAA Star Awards which will take place in Croke Park on October 7.