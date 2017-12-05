ThisHappened: Here are the top trends on Irish Twitter from 2017

By Greg Murphy

With 2018 just on the horizon, Twitter has reflected on the year that was.

2017 brought us exciting trends from breaking news, entertainment sports and local conversations.

Most tweeted about Irish news

1. #RepealThe8th

2. #Brexit

3. #Ophelia

4. #IrishWater

5. #TuamBabies

Most tweeted about international news

1. #Trump

2. #Syria

3. #GE2017

4. #Manchester

5. #Resist

Most tweeted about television programmes

1. #vinb

2. #Eurovision

3. #rtept

4. #cbb

5. #latelateshow

Most tweeted about sporting teams

1. #RealMadrid

2. #MUFC

3. #COYBIG

4. #LFC

5. #MayoGAA

Most tweeted about sporting events

1. #WRWC2017

2. #MayweatherMcGregor

3. #AllIrelandFInal

4. #IREvENG

5. #Superbowl

Most tweeted sport star handles

1. @NotoriousMMA

2. @WayneRooney

3. @Carra23

4. @GaryLineker

5. @FloydMayweather

Most tweeted sport team handles

1. @ManUtd

2. @LFC

3. @OfficialCorkGAA

4. @FAIreland

5. @IrishRugby

Most tweeted musician handles

1. @Harry_Styles

2. @NiallOfficial

3. @ShawnMendes

4. @ArianaGrande

5. @edsheeran