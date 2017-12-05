#ThisHappened: Here are the top trends on Irish Twitter from 2017
05/12/2017 - 13:31:08Back to Discover Home
By Greg Murphy
With 2018 just on the horizon, Twitter has reflected on the year that was.
2017 brought us exciting trends from breaking news, entertainment sports and local conversations.
Most tweeted about Irish news
1. #RepealThe8th
2. #Brexit
3. #Ophelia
4. #IrishWater
5. #TuamBabies
Most tweeted about international news
1. #Trump
2. #Syria
3. #GE2017
4. #Manchester
5. #Resist
Most tweeted about television programmes
1. #vinb
2. #Eurovision
3. #rtept
4. #cbb
5. #latelateshow
Most tweeted about sporting teams
1. #RealMadrid
2. #MUFC
3. #COYBIG
4. #LFC
5. #MayoGAA
Most tweeted about sporting events
1. #WRWC2017
2. #MayweatherMcGregor
3. #AllIrelandFInal
4. #IREvENG
5. #Superbowl
Most tweeted sport star handles
1. @NotoriousMMA
2. @WayneRooney
3. @Carra23
4. @GaryLineker
5. @FloydMayweather
Most tweeted sport team handles
1. @ManUtd
2. @LFC
3. @OfficialCorkGAA
4. @FAIreland
5. @IrishRugby
Most tweeted musician handles
1. @Harry_Styles
2. @NiallOfficial
3. @ShawnMendes
4. @ArianaGrande
5. @edsheeran
Join the conversation - comment here