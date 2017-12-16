There’s an Irish ballad group in the final of Germany’s Got Talent tonight

By Anna O'Donoghue

Tonight an all-male Irish ballad group will take to the stage as a finalist in Germany’s largest talent show, Das Supertalent.

Dúlamán, which translates to seaweed, is made up of Sean Keany, Conor McQuaid, Gavin Ryan and Aaron Doyle, all from Co. Meath.

The group originally came to Germany as part of a larger touring production that aims to carve an image of a wild and rugged Ireland.

The full troupe is made up of ten Irish dancers and musicians.

In a bid to promote their 2017 tour, the company decided to audition for the talent show with a German classic, Brother Louie, as gaeilge but they ended up impressing the judges so much that they made it through to the next round.

They’ve even been signed Sony Music Germany by the German equivalent of Simon Cowell, Dieter Bohlen.

There are 14 acts through to the live final and they range from dancers to four-legged friends.