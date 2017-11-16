The new festival every Disney lover will love is coming to Dublin

Have you ever imagined yourself as a bright-eyed, bushy-tailed romantic character in a Disney film?

If so, we’ve got some good news - the world-renowned Lights Fest is coming to Dublin.

Or to Disney fans, the ‘I see the Light’ scene from Tangled.

The Lights Fest is an experience where thousands of friends and families gather to listen to live music, fill up on great food and at the perfect moment, ignite their personalized sky lanterns with Tiki torches and let them take flight.

How it works:

Firstly, head on over to the festival's website and ‘save your spot’ on the Dublin guest list.

You will then be contacted by the organisers once a date has been released - it is rumoured to take place in and around September 2018.

VIP tickets start from €16 while regular tickets will set you back €23.

They include a swag bag to be picked up at the event. The packet will contain a lantern, marker, and key chain flashlight.

Any child under three years old goes free to the event.

Children between the ages of 4 - 12 need to purchase a childs ticket for €10. They will receive a fun little swag bag too although it will not contain a lantern for health and safety reasons.