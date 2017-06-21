Justin Bieber wasn’t so happy with these Maynooth fans today

As the Biebs takes to the stage of Dublin’s RDS, fans who couldn’t make the concert are still reeling after bumping into him in Maynooth today.

The star, who is reportedly staying at Kildare’s Carton House, was spotted playing basketball at a local court in Dublin and lunching in an italian restaurant.

As you can imagine, fans have been tracking his every move.

Some even bumped into him casually walking down quite street, although it seems he wasn’t very pleased to see them.

"You think that's nice?” he asked the fans while using his laptop to cover his face.

“I'm guessing you guys think that's nice"