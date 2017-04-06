Ireland’s first gin cruise is here

From schools and festivals to Easter eggs, gin is the drink on everyone’s lips right now.

And although popular, never did we think we’d see the day that the words Ireland,Cruise and gin, would all appear in the same sentence.

Turns out, dreams do come true.

Ireland’s first gin cruise has been launched in Lough Derg, Co. Tipperary.

The company behind the genius idea, Killaloe River Cruises will take you around the beautiful lake of Lough Derg while treating you to an hour and a half long gin masterclass, a tasting session, some gin cocktails and canapés on return.

During the tasting session you will be treated to four premium gins from West Cork Distillers and Whitley Neill - all for just €45 per person.

The maiden cruise will take place on the April 22 at 5:30pm from Ballina Quay and a second at 7:15pm.

Unfortunately both times are sold out but watch this space …

H/T: Lovin.ie