Here are ten attractions you can visit for free around the country this week
Looking for something cheap and cheerful to do before the summer ends?
Ireland has a vast number of amazing heritage sites, but did you know you can get in to most of them for free once a month?
The OPW offers free admission to a large number of sites on the first Wednesday of every month - that means this Wednesday you can have a free day out.
Here are some of the ones that caught our eye, and you can find a full list of venues that can be visited free of charge on August 2 at the end of the article.
Whether you bring the kids, a group of friends, your significant other, or travel solo is up to you.
Charles Fort, Cork
Charles Fort, Cork

Built by the British in 1682, Charles Fort formed a twin defense of the harbor of Kinsale along with the older James' Fort, located on the opposite side of the harbor. In 1690 the Duke of Marlborough laid siege to Cork and recaptured Kinsale from the Jacobite army of King James. The fort was used as a British Army barracks for the next two hundred years, up to the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty of 1921. Visitors can take an hour-long tour of the site. This star-shaped bastion was a self-contained citadel on the western edge of Europe.
You save: Adult: €5; Group/Senior: €4; Child/Student: €3; Family: €13
Glebe House and Gallery, Donegal
You save: Adult: €5; Group/Senior: €4; Child/Student: €3; Family: €13
Rathfarnham Castle, Dublin
You save: Adult: €5; Senior/Group: €4; Child/Student: €3; Family: €13
Dún Aonghasa, Galway
You save: Adult: €5; Group/Senior: €4; Child/Student: €3; Family: €13
Ross Castle, Kerry
You save: Adult: €5; Group/Senior: €4; Child/Student: €3; Family: €13
Kilkenny Castle, Kilkenny
You save: Adult: €8; Senior/Group (20+): €6; Student/Child (over 6): €4; Family: €20
Adare Castle, Limerick
You save: Adult: €9; Child/Student/Senior €7; Family: €20
Newgrange and Knowth, Meath
Newgrange and Knowth, Meath

Newgrange is a passage tomb and dates to c. 3,200BC and designated a World heritage site by UNESCO and attracts 200,000 visitors /year.
You save: Adult: €13; Sen/Group: €10; Child/Student: €8; Family: €30
Hill of Tara, Meath
You save: Adult: €5; Group/Senior: €4; Child/Student: €3; Family: €13
Rock of Cashel, Tipperary
You save: Adult : €8; Group / Senior : €6; Child/Student: €4; Family : €20
Full list of venues offering free admission:
