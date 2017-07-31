Here are ten attractions you can visit for free around the country this week

Looking for something cheap and cheerful to do before the summer ends?

Ireland has a vast number of amazing heritage sites, but did you know you can get in to most of them for free once a month?

The OPW offers free admission to a large number of sites on the first Wednesday of every month - that means this Wednesday you can have a free day out.

Here are some of the ones that caught our eye, and you can find a full list of venues that can be visited free of charge on August 2 at the end of the article.

Whether you bring the kids, a group of friends, your significant other, or travel solo is up to you.

Charles Fort, Cork

You save: Adult: €5; Group/Senior: €4; Child/Student: €3; Family: €13

Glebe House and Gallery, Donegal

A soft Donegal day spent at Glebe House and Gallery rediscovering its treasures and art #glebehouse #donegal #derekhill #favouriteplace A post shared by Aine McEnoy (@amce) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

You save: Adult: €5; Group/Senior: €4; Child/Student: €3; Family: €13

Rathfarnham Castle, Dublin

You save: Adult: €5; Senior/Group: €4; Child/Student: €3; Family: €13

Dún Aonghasa, Galway

Only the weather stopped me from diving... The incredible fear played only a small role 😂🇮🇪🌊 #ireland #aranislands #galway #cliff A post shared by Luciano Pistritto (@luciopistritto) on Jul 29, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

You save: Adult: €5; Group/Senior: €4; Child/Student: €3; Family: €13

Ross Castle, Kerry

Lovely Ross Castle before the rain #Killarney #RossCastle #photohour #ireland #photography A post shared by Eoin Tierney (@eointierney) on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

You save: Adult: €5; Group/Senior: €4; Child/Student: €3; Family: €13

Kilkenny Castle, Kilkenny

You save: Adult: €8; Senior/Group (20+): €6; Student/Child (over 6): €4; Family: €20

Adare Castle, Limerick

@costjk and I accidentally stumbled across Adare castle while lost yesterday A post shared by Alex (@aecos) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

You save: Adult: €9; Child/Student/Senior €7; Family: €20

Newgrange and Knowth, Meath

You save: Adult: €13; Sen/Group: €10; Child/Student: €8; Family: €30

Hill of Tara, Meath

The Lia Fáil (Stone of Destiny) was the coronation stone for the high kings of Ireland. #hilloftara #ireland A post shared by ꂓ (@golden_serpents) on Jul 30, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

You save: Adult: €5; Group/Senior: €4; Child/Student: €3; Family: €13

Rock of Cashel, Tipperary

You save: Adult : €8; Group / Senior : €6; Child/Student: €4; Family : €20

