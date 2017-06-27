Giant jellyfish found on Banna Beach in Co Kerry

Turns out the disappearance of the good weather doesn’t stop the people of Kerry taking in the beautiful sights their county has to offer.

Reddit user by the name of, Voolist was taking a stroll along a rainy Banna Beach yesterday when they came across, the biggest jellyfish we’ve ever seen - ever.

Using their dog as a size comparison, they captured this picture of the creature and posted to the online forum.

We don’t know about you but that has the heebeegeebees written all over it.

Another reddit user kindly informed us that the jellyfish is in fact a Lion’s Mane jellyfish, which is commonly known as the largest known species of jellyfish.

Its range is confined to cold, boreal waters of the Arctic, northern Atlantic, and northern Pacific Oceans but it also commonly found in the English Channel, Irish Sea, North Sea and in western Scandinavian waters.

Oh, we really don’t like the sound of that.