Get your family fit with The Great Ireland Run

After the indulgence of the festive season, the New Year is the perfect time to take on the challenge of getting fit as a family.

This year’s Garmin Great Ireland Run is fronted by personal trainer, Sean Harding and Olympic athlete, Fionnuala McCormack who won the race in 2016.

The run takes place in the Phoenix Park on April 15.

Thousands of runners of all ages and ablities are expected to take part alongside some of the country’s most elite athletes.

On the day there will be a choice of a 5k or 10k run as well as mini events suitable for kids.

Sean Harding, creator of ‘Behind the Basics’ health and fitness expo is excited to take part.

He said: “Being fit and active is something that is so important to me and it’s great to have a goal to work towards after the Christmas indulgence, it makes it easier to just get back on it!

"Signing up for the Great Ireland Run is the perfect way to make that commitment to getting healthier in the New Year.”

Early bird tickets are available and priced at €20 for the 10k, €15 for the 5k and €10 for entry to the mini events (1.5k and 2.9k).

