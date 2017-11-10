Gardaí hoping Ireland squad ’get stuck into the Danish’

Someone in the Garda Press Office has posted a cheeky joke - with an important message - ahead of Ireland’s match with Denmark on Saturday.

The poster enjoyed a hefty bite of a Danish pastry before writing: "We love getting stuck into the Danish here and we’re hoping the boys in green do the same!"

Before finishing off the pastry and cup of tea, the poster advised members of the public to make PLANS if they are heading out for the match or any other night:

Here's the squad for tomorrow:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Keiren Westwood, Rob Elliot

Defenders: Cyrus Christie, Matt Doherty, Paul McShane, Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clark, John O’Shea, Kevin Long, Stephen Ward

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane, Harry Arter, David Meyler, Eunan O’Kane, Wes Hoolahan, Callum O’Dowda, James McClean

Forwards: Shane Long, Daryl Murphy, Scott Hogan, Aiden O’Brien