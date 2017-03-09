Elmo makes amazing plea to meet Adele in Australia

Sesame Street is celebrating 47 years on air and Elmo is hoping to meet someone very special.

He really wants to meet Adele so they can do a duet.

Elmo is currently in Australia to promote the latest season of Sesame Street and is desperate to meet his favourite singer, who is also currently 'Down Under' on tour as well.

Miss @Adele, Elmo's been wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet? (We're both in Australia!) — Elmo (@elmo) March 8, 2017

Appearing on 'The Project' Elmo made a plea to Adele asking her to get in touch so they can sing one of her biggest hits together.

"Elmo loves you with all of Elmo's heart. Elmo wants to sing "Rolling In The Deep" with you, wherever you are.

"Elmo will fly there. Call Elmo!

"Thank you".

WOW! Elmo has got some serious pipes on him!