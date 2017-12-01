Christmas can officially start: Larry Gogan plays first Christmas song on 2FM

Larry Gogan has kicked off the Christmas season by playing the first seasonal song on RTÉ 2FM, writes Steve Neville.

Gogan has been playing the first Christmas song on the radio station since 1980.

The veteran broadcaster appeared on 2FM's Breakfast Republic to do the honours, where he picked Last Christmas as this year's first seasonal song.

The DJ picked the Wham song in memory of George Michael, who died on Christmas Day last year.

"When it came out first in 1984, it only made number two [in the charts]. It didn't make number one in England. Band Aid was number one that year," said Gogan.

"I thought it would be nice if he [George Michael] could have, on his first anniversary, a number one."

With Gogan playing the first Christmas song and the Toy Show on our TV screens tonight, it is really beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.

Now to put up that Christmas tree...