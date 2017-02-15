Check out McGregor on the latest cover of GQ Style

Conor McGregor may be a household name for his UFC fighting career but he's thinking of taking a step back from all that now and who knows, he may be a style icon in the making.

The spring issue of GQ Style features The Notorious as their cover star, dressed to impress in a clean cut no-fuss leather jacket, plain white tee and laid back jeans. He's making looking good look effortless, right?

Conor McGregor covers the Spring issue of GQ Style https://t.co/vVNuZITS0X pic.twitter.com/zjx6huA3GL — GQ Style (@GQStyle) February 15, 2017

Well, aside from the photo opp, the interview inside is something to behold.

GQ Style staff writer Zach Baron spent the day with McGregor getting to know him, as he dropped $27,000 on new threads in Dolce & Gabbana, and probed him about everything from his fame and fortune to soon becoming a father.

McGregor's never been the humble type, but this interview shows his confidence at a whole new level.

In short, he wants $4.2bn from the UFC, free stuff on shopping trips as a mark of respect, to see the "fat asses" of the Kardashian clan and to "sleep" Mayweather with his fist.

Spoilt much?

Baron nailed it when he said: "He knows he's blessed. But he's manifested so much for himself he can't imagine any other way. To the point where he feels almost superhuman. God-like."

There's been little online reaction to the interview yet, but we guess people are still distracted by the photo spread.

The cover at least has been well received on Instagram. Followers are deeming him a regulation hottie! Or maybe it's just the jacket...

Leather jacket is 🔥 RT @GQStyle: Conor McGregor covers the Spring issue of GQ Style https://t.co/lE3QfIIaqD pic.twitter.com/mMn7QdWs0h — Fave Chappelle™ (@milesfan79) February 15, 2017

Connor McGregor gotta contend for most stylish man of the year @GQStyle @TheNotoriousMMA — CARMANNY ANTHONY (@MannyMcbuckets) November 25, 2016

Conor McGregor looks very handsome on that GQ Style cover. — Bon Vivant ✨ (@BreeziNUrMouth) February 15, 2017

And GQ Style's Instagram has seen more of the same, with some proclaiming: "This is exactly how I wanna dress."

Presenting the spring issue of GQ Style starring Conor McGregor aka @thenotoriousmma. Go to GQStyle.com NOW for the full story. 🍀 [📸 @thomaswhiteside] A post shared by GQ Style (@gqstyle) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:09am PST

The interview is by no means a quick Q&A but it's well worth the read. See the full interview here.