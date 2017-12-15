And the winner of Ireland's Most Christmassy Home 2017 is …

We all have that one neighbour that goes over and beyond for Christmas - projections, inflatables, rotating lights, the lot!

But nothing like, Tony Fitzpatrick’s family house in Wexford which has been voted Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home 2017 by Energia.

Since Monday more than 3,475 people voted for the family home Drinagh to take the title on Energia’s Facebook page.

The national competition to find the best-decorated home in Ireland at Christmas time started on Friday December 1.

Energia chose the Top 20 based on decoration design, use of space, festive spirit and wow factor.

In a closely run competition, Michael Giblin’s house in Drogheda and, last year’s winner, Tony Noonan from Templeglantine in Limerick were runners up.

Energia is making a donation of €3,000 donation to Tony Fitzpatrick’s charity of choice, Wexford Homecare Hospice. The runner-ups’ chosen charities will each receive €2,000 and €1,000 respectively.