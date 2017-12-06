The winners of the InBUSINESS Recognition Awards have been announced

The winners of the InBUSINESS Recognition Awards have been chosen across 20 categories at an awards ceremony at the Westin Hotel in Dublin today.

Dublin Port took home the top award, Company of the Year, while there were winners of 19 other categories which are based on growth, profile of business, range of services and customer care.

Eamonn O’Reilly, Chief Executive of Dublin Port Company, said: "Receiving the Company of the Year award shines a light on another successful year for Dublin Port across all areas of the business, from trade and tourism to development, heritage and arts projects, and those in our business whose commitment and hard work make all this happen."

Business Man of the Year was awarded to Dave Kirwan of Bord Gáis Energy for his leadership as Managing Director of the company in what he describes as an increasingly competitive Irish energy market.

"Our markets are changing at a pace never before seen. Uncertainty is the new norm, so learning and agility are the new essential characteristics for successful organisations," said Kirwan.

Business Woman of the Year Award was bestowed upon Louise Phelan of PayPal, who commented: "I’m absolutely honoured to receive this award and I hope that my story inspires more women to push themselves forward for leadership opportunities."

Enterprise Ireland took home the State Body Award and Zurich Life received the award for Life Assurance & Pensions.

Speaking at the awards, John Donegan, Brand Director of SKODA Ireland, said: “When I look at the prestigious list of businesses here today I can relate to many of them and their excellent achievements. Success does not come easy.

"Innovation, investment, recruitment and the ability to adapt are fundamental to survival, let alone success."

InBUSINESS Recognition Awards Categories and Winners:

Company of the Year Dublin Port

Tourism Dublin Port

Life Assurance & Pensions Zurich Life

Business Man of the Year Dave Kirwan, Bord Gáis Energy

Business Broadband Virgin Media

Law Firm Eversheds Sutherland

Support to SME’s Bibby Financial

Business School University of Limerick, Kemmy Business School

Special Merit ESB for CSR

Businesswoman of the Year Louise Phelan, PayPal

Accountancy KPMG

Private Banking AIB Private Banking

Conference Venue Convention Centre Dublin

Executive Car Audi A6

Newcomer Eversheds Sutherland

e-Commerce PayPal

Energy Provider Bord Gáis Energy

Manufacturing Intel

State Body Enterprise Ireland

County Council Fingal County Council