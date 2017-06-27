Spike in number of tourists visiting Ireland according to new report

Irish Tourism has experienced an increase in the amount of tourists visiting the Emerald Isle.

New figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show the month of May experienced 943,300 people visited our shores.

Figures are also up three percent for the five-month period of January to May. Ireland welcomed an additional 107,800 tourists in the first five months.

Giants Causeway

CEO of Tourism Ireland, Niall Gibbons said that this is very encouraging for Ireland.

"I am pleased to see growth of more than three percent for the five-month period January-May. Particularly welcome is the continued strong performance from North America, with an increase of 23 percent. Tourism Ireland has prioritised North America for 2017, as a market which offers a strong return on investment, in terms of holiday visitors and expenditure," he said.

He also said that the impact of the currency challenge and Brexit is effecting British visitors to Ireland.

"Competitiveness and the value for money message are more important than ever in Britain right now. Tourism Ireland is placing a greater focus on our ‘culturally curious’ audience, who are less impacted by currency fluctuations. We continue to monitor developments around Brexit closely, to better understand and plan for its implications,” he said.