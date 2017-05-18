Evolving political landscape key challenge to farming sector
A new report into Ireland's Agri sector is being launched this morning.
The industry accounts for 250,000 jobs and €11bn in exports.
The Irish Farmers Journal study has found despite Brexit and Donald Trump's divisive presidency the UK and US are seen as the biggest markets for farm business here.
22% said the evolving political landscape across the world is a key challenge for the sector.
