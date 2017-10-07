Events nationwide to mark the start of EU Code Week

Today marks the start of EU Code Week, an initiative which aims to bring coding and digital literacy to everybody.

Thirty-seven events will be taking place across Ireland over the next week to encourage more people to learn computer coding for web page and phone app development.

Mags Amond of CoderDojo Ireland believes coding opens up unlimited career opportunities and is a hobby or work option for all ages.

She said: "The real purpose of code week is to highlight the fact that coding is open to everyone in the community.

"Each EU country has events organised by volunteers, and they are running in schools, libraries, offices and businesses - so there should be something for everyone, in every corner of the country."

According to codeweek.eu, this initiative was launched in 2013 and by 2016, almost a million people in more than 50 countries took part.

Coordinator of EU Code Week volunteers, Alessandro Bogliolo believes we need to move with the times.

He said: "From the beginning of time we did many things using stone, iron, paper and pencil that have transformed our lives.

"Now we live in a different era where our world is moulded in code. Different eras have different jobs and skills demand. During Code Week we want to give every European the opportunity to discover coding and have fun with it. Let’s learn coding to shape our future."

Further details on Irish coding events are available at codeweek.eu