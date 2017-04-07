Bus strike having 'drastic impact' on retailers

Retailers say they have taken a hammering because of the ongoing strike at Bus Éireann.

Today is the 14th day of action after talks at the WRC were adjourned until tomorrow.

Retail Excellence has said that the sector has been drastically impacted by the strike, which began on March 24.

Footfall is down in many areas, while retail workers are struggling to get to their workplace.

Head of public affairs at Retail Excellence, Lorraine Higgins, said that the situation needs to be resolved as a matter of urgency.

"To be quite frank, it's having a drastic impact on retailers, and I know by the number of calls that I'm receiving into the office," she said.

"We've had a number of retailers contact us about, obviously, drops in footfall in their town centres, but worse still, drops in footfall coming into their premises.

"One individual in Cork, who is located on a very busy street, had one person all day long in his store over the course of one day earlier this week - and that's not good enough, to allow that continue."