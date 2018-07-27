World's oldest person dies aged 117

The world's oldest person, a 117-year-old Japanese woman, has died.

Chiyo Miyako, who lived in a state south of Tokyo, died on Sunday, officials said.

She was born on May 2 1901 and became the world's oldest person in April after Nabi Tajima, from the Kikai island in southern Japan, died aged 117.

Her family called her "the goddess" and remembered her as a chatty person who was patient and kind to others, according to Guinness World Records, which had certified her title.

Chiyo Miyako (right) here with her family. She died on Sunday, aged 117 and was the oldest person living when she passed away. https://t.co/C2Al9jyVza pic.twitter.com/LlaesAwav2 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) July 27, 2018

She enjoyed calligraphy, which she had practised until recently, and eating sushi and eel, Guinness said.

Guinness said the successor to her world record is yet to be confirmed.

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said 115-year-old Kane Tanaka, of Fukuoka, southern Japan, is the country's new oldest person.

The world's oldest man, Masazo Nonaka, of Hokkaido in northern Japan, celebrated his 113th birthday on Wednesday.

PA