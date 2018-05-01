Watch: Moment a wildlife park owner is mauled by lion

The owner of a South African wildlife park had a lucky escape after he was mauled by one of his lions.

The terrifying moment 67-year-old Mike Hodge was attacked by the lion was caught on camera by someone at the Marakele Predator Park at the time.

The footage sees Mr Hodge, a British ex-pat, entering the enclosure.

An individual outside of the fencing appears to be attempting to distract the animal and lead him away from Mr Hodge.

However, the lion quickly spots the owner and bolts in his direction.

Mr Hodge is unable to escape in time and the ferocious animal mauls and then drags the man towards some brush.

He is dragged out of sight of the camera as people are heard screaming for help and calling for a rifle to be brought.

Mr Hodge was able to be rescued from the enclosure and was rushed to hospital where he is recovering from neck and jaw injuries sustained in the attack.

The park remains closed in the wake of the incident and it is thought that the lion has been put down.

Mr Hodge and his wife Chrissy opened the park in 2010 after emigrating from the UK.

Speaking to The Sun, a friend of Mike's said: "He is no fool around lions and knows how to interact with them but clearly something went wrong."

Digital Desk