The world's migration and refugee crisis in one shocking graphic

Nearly 69 million people worldwide – the highest number ever recorded – were forcibly displaced from their homes due to war and persecution at the end of 2017, according to the UN’s refugee agency.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said the continued crises in places like South Sudan and Congo, as well as the exodus of Muslim Rohingya from Myanmar that started last year, raised the overall figure of forced displacements in 2017 to 68.5 million.

Of that total, 16.2 million were newly displaced last year — an average of more than 44,000 people per day. Most have been displaced for longer than that, some forced to flee multiple times.

For the fourth year running, Turkey was again the country with the largest number of refugees — mostly Syrians — at 3.5 million at the end of 2017

- Digital Desk