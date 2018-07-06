Elon Musk to send team of engineers to help with Thai cave rescue

Billionaire Elon Musk is sending a team of engineers to help in the Thai cave rescue.

The 12 boys and their football coach have been trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand for around two weeks but it is hoped they could be rescued "today or tomorrow".

The Tesla and SpaceX boss says his team has special digging equipment and he is happy to help in any way he can.

"SpaceX & Boring Co engineers headed to Thailand tomorrow to see if we can be helpful to govt," Musk tweeted.

"There are probably many complexities that are hard to appreciate without being there in person."

The rescue operation is proving difficult, with one former navy diver dying after running out of oxygen.

Authorities are continuing to look at other ways to get the team out.

