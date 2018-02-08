Death penalty demanded over killing of British Beirut embassy worker

An investigative judge has demanded the death penalty for the suspected killer of a British embassy worker whose body was found near Beirut two months ago, Lebanese judicial officials said.

Hanna Breidi, a type of government prosecutor, issued an indictment on Thursday demanding the maximum penalty for Tarek Houshi, accusing him of raping Rebecca Dykes before strangling her with a rope, the officials said.

They alleged that Uber driver Houshi raped and killed Ms Dykes in Beirut, then threw her body off a road east of the capital.

Ms Dykes was found dead on December 16 on the side of a road, strangled and reportedly showing signs of sexual assault.

The 30-year-old was working in Lebanon as a programme and policy manager for the Department for International Development.

Houshi, 29, was arrested days later.

Breidi referred Houshi to the criminal court.

