Shane Lowry makes huge jump in rankings following Abu Dhabi victory

Shane Lowry has jumped up 34 places in golf's world rankings following his win at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Saturday.

Going into the tournament Lowry had been 75th in the world, but the win has seen him break the top 50 where he is now placed at 41 on the list.

Lowry lead by three shots heading into the final day of the tournament before things turned sour as he faltered and Richard Sterne took a four-shot lead.

However, the 31-year-old fought back to land his first victory since the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in impressive style.

Speaking after the tournament, Lowry said he has his eyes set on securing a Ryder Cup spot.

"This puts me to where my goal is for the next 18 months, and that’s to be on the plane to Wisconsin with Paddy (Harrington),” Lowry told Sky Sports.

“That’s where I want to be and I think this is a great stepping stone for that.”

Lowry told RTÉ Radio that: "I think I showed great guts and courage and determination today. I showed the type of player that I really am. I am well able for the tough part of it as well."

Lowry's jump in the rankings is likely to see him qualify for the Masters in Augusta, providing he stays in the top 50. The Offaly native should also be on the course for the PGA Championship.