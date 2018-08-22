Round-up: Tadic helps give Ajax the upper hand in Champions League play-off

Dusan Tadic was on target as Ajax beat Dynamo Kiev 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League play-off.

The summer signing from Southampton struck two minutes before half-time to give the Dutch side a slender advantage.

Donny van de Beek gave Ajax the lead after two minutes but Tomasz Kedziora grabbed an away goal for the Ukrainians before Hakim Ziyech put Ajax ahead again and Tadic hit the third.

AEK Athens won a bad-tempered match 2-1 away at Hungarian side Vidi FC.

The hosts had Szabolcs Huszti sent off after 22 minutes and were two goals down after Viktor Klonaridis and Anastasios Bakasetas scored either side of half-time.

But Bakasetas saw red himself before Danko Lazovic pulled a goal back.

Croatians Dinamo Zagreb drew 1-1 at Swiss outfit Young Boys.

Kevin Mbabu put the hosts ahead after two minutes but Mislav Orsic hauled Zagreb level six minutes before half-time.