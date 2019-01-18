Robbie Henshaw returns for Leinster's trip to Wasps

Leo Cullen has chosen his Leinster team to face Wasps on Sunday in Round 6 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Cullen keeps faith with the same back three that scored two tries between them in the win over Toulouse last weekend with Jordan Larmour at full back and Adam Byrne and Dave Kearney on the wings.

Robbie Henshaw returns from a hamstring injury to take his place in the centre alongside Garry Ringrose. It’s the Westmeath man’s first game since late October for Leinster.

At half-back, Jamison Gibson-Park comes in to partner Ross Byrne.

In the pack, Jack McGrath comes into the front row alongside Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong and there is a change in the second row too with Devin Toner taking his place alongside James Ryan having recovered from an ankle injury.

There is no change from last week in the back row with Rhys Ruddock again leading the side from blindside flanker.

On the bench, Seán O’Brien is also returning from injury and is in line for his first Leinster game since October, while Leinster Academy scrumhalf Hugh O’Sullivan is in line to make his European debut. The Meath man is in his second year in the Academy and only turns 21 next month.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Adam Byrne

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack McGrath

2. Seán Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock - CAPTAIN

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

16. James Tracy

17. Cian Healy

18. Andrew Porter

19. Scott Fardy

20. Seán O’Brien

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Noel Reid

23. Rory O’Loughlin