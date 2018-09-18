McManus's moment of magic as dummy handpass creates goal

We know all about the dummy solo in football, but now hurling has its own 'dummy' move.

Antrim star Neil McManus was playing for his club Cushendall last weekend when he unleashed his newest piece of trickery.

Bearing down on goal, he threw up the ball and shaped to take a shot, before handpassing the ball over his shoulder with his opposite hand.

And he did it all despite his boot flying off at the very start of the clip!

It led to a goal finished by Fergus McCambridge as Cushendall beat Sarsfields 3-30 to 0-12 to secure their Antrim SHC semi-final spot.

Thanks to Antrim GAA PRO Sean Kelly for being on the spot to record McManus' moment of magic.