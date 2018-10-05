James Horan 'cannot wait to get started' with Mayo footballers again

James Horan says he cannot wait to work with the Mayo senior footballers once again.

The Ballintubber man, who led the Westerners to back-to-back All Ireland finals in 2012 and 2013, has been handed a new four-year term to succeed Stephen Rochford.

In a statement, Horan said "I am delighted to be involved with Mayo and am really looking forward to getting on the field with the players.

"All clubs (Senior/Intermediate/Junior) within Mayo will be contacted immediately seeking suggestions of players that may have the potential Technical/Tactical/Physical/Mental attributes required for the Intercounty game.

There has been a coaching movement in Mayo over the last number of years that has been staggering in its progression. In conjunction with Clubs & Divisional Boards we have seen huge advances with clubs across the county driving very high standards.

"That is something I want to be involved with, and help ensure that progress continues. It is busy but very exciting times in Mayo GAA and I cannot wait to get started."

Horan is set to hold trials across Mayo in the coming weeks.

He has promised to contact all the Mayo clubs in a search for players with inter-county potential.

With the back team yet to be finalised, the Irish Examiner has reported that last night’s county board meeting was told that Daniel Forde (Bally-castle) would be Mayo’s new trainer and Martin Barrett (Kiltane) confirmed as one of the team selectors.

Former Mayo underage footballer James Burke, who has played with Ballymun Kickhams in Dublin for many years, will take charge of training sessions involving Mayo players in the capital.

There is also speculation suggesting former Mayo star Ciaran McDonald may be involved.

- Digital Desk