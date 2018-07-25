Ireland international gets nine-month ban for assaulting referee

Rugby League player and former Ireland international Danny Bridge has been banned for nine months for assaulting a referee.

The 25-year-old Oldham forward was charged by the Rugby Football League's match review panel with a grade F offence following the incident in the 74th minute of Oldham's 15-8 Betfred League 1 defeat at Keighley earlier this month.

It is believed Bridge, who has also played for Warrington, Featherstone, Bradford, Rochdale and Swinton, ran in to referee Billy Pearson who then fell to the ground.

A grade F charge, which is at the high end of the disciplinary tariff, carries a suspension of at least eight matches or a specific period of suspension and an independent disciplinary panel opted to impose a nine-month ban.

Bridge, who pleaded guilty when he appeared at a hearing in Leeds on Tuesday evening, was also fined £75.

