Ireland international Dominic Ryan forced to retire due to concussion

Dominic Ryan has been forced to retire from rugby at the age of 28 due to concussion.

The flanker's former club Leinster confirmed the news this morning, while wishing Ryan the best for the future.

The Dubliner played over 100 times for the province while also earning a single cap for Ireland in 2014.

Ryan moved to Leicester Tigers in 2017, where he suffered a series of concussions which ultimately forced his decision to retire.

