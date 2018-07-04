Here is the draw for the first round of the FAI Cup
Cork City will begin their defence of the FAI Cup away from home.
The holders have been drawn against Dublin side Home Farm.
Last year's beaten finalists will welcome Cobh Ramblers to Oriel Park while there is an all-Premier Division tie between Drogheda United and Shamrock Rovers.
There is a local derby in Inchicore as three-time cup winners St Patrick's Athletic travel to take on Leinster Senior League side Inchicore Athletic.
Ulster Senior League side Cockhill Celtic face a difficult challenge against Limerick while Skerries Town will take on high-flying Waterford.
All ties will be played between August 10 and 12.
📣 The Irish Daily Mail FAI Senior Cup First Round draw is below!#FAICup 🏆 Champions @CorkCityFC will travel to @Homefarm_FC in the first round!— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) July 4, 2018
All fixtures set to be played the week ending August 12th! pic.twitter.com/6RH1wVLNtR
Here is the draw in full:
