Here is the draw for the first round of the FAI Cup

Cork City will begin their defence of the FAI Cup away from home.

The holders have been drawn against Dublin side Home Farm.

Last year's beaten finalists will welcome Cobh Ramblers to Oriel Park while there is an all-Premier Division tie between Drogheda United and Shamrock Rovers.

There is a local derby in Inchicore as three-time cup winners St Patrick's Athletic travel to take on Leinster Senior League side Inchicore Athletic.

Ulster Senior League side Cockhill Celtic face a difficult challenge against Limerick while Skerries Town will take on high-flying Waterford.

All ties will be played between August 10 and 12.

📣 The Irish Daily Mail FAI Senior Cup First Round draw is below!#FAICup 🏆 Champions @CorkCityFC will travel to @Homefarm_FC in the first round!



All fixtures set to be played the week ending August 12th! pic.twitter.com/6RH1wVLNtR — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) July 4, 2018

Here is the draw in full:

Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers

UCD v Pike Rovers

Blarney United v Derry City

Shelbourne v Athlone Town

Newmarket Celtic v Cabinteely

Cockhill Celtic v Limerick

Dundalk v Cobh Ramblers

Bray Wanderers v Finn Harps

Skerries Town v Waterford

Sligo Rovers v Longford Town

Maynooth University Town v Leeds

North End United v Galway United

Home Farm v Cork City

Wexford v Bohemians

Inchicore Athletic v St Patrick’s Athletic

Dublin Bus v CIE Ranch