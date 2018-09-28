Here are the pairings for this afternoon's Ryder Cup foursomes
Draw and tee-off times for the foursomes session of the 42nd Ryder Cup, Europe v United States, at Le Golf National, Paris, France today:
(Europe names first, all times Irish Time)
1250 Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose v Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler
1305 Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter v Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson
1320 Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren v Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau
1335 Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood v Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth
