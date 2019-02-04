Galway withdraw two players during 45-point hammering of Wexford
04/02/2019 - 11:43:00Back to GAA Sport Home
The Galway camogie team are being praised for their sporting gesture during yesterday's 45-point National League win over Wexford in Gort.
The Model County, who completed a three-in-a-row of All-Irelands in 2012, could field just 13 players for the Division 1 encounter.
Having scored eight goals before the break and leading 8-10 to 0-2, Galway decided to withdraw two players to make the second-half a more even contest.
Galway hammered Wexford 9-23 to 1-2 in the end, with Niamh Kilkenny, Ailish O’Reilly, Sarah Spellman and Catherine Finnerty among the goalscorers for the westerners.
Wexford have been without a manager since Martin Carey resigned prior to start of their 2019 campaign.
They failed to field against Cork las week, which put camogie in the county in the spotlight.
Join the conversation - comment here