Galway withdraw two players during 45-point hammering of Wexford

The Galway camogie team are being praised for their sporting gesture during yesterday's 45-point National League win over Wexford in Gort.

The Model County, who completed a three-in-a-row of All-Irelands in 2012, could field just 13 players for the Division 1 encounter.

Having scored eight goals before the break and leading 8-10 to 0-2, Galway decided to withdraw two players to make the second-half a more even contest.

Galway hammered Wexford 9-23 to 1-2 in the end, with Niamh Kilkenny, Ailish O’Reilly, Sarah Spellman and Catherine Finnerty among the goalscorers for the westerners.

Wexford have been without a manager since Martin Carey resigned prior to start of their 2019 campaign.

They failed to field against Cork las week, which put camogie in the county in the spotlight.