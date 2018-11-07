Dublin and Meath to meet in Sean Cox charity match

Dublin and Meath are to meet in a charity match for Sean Cox next month.

A volunteer with St Peter's Dunboyne GAA club, Mr Cox suffered life-altering injuries in an attack outside Anfield prior to Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Roma last April.

The fundraiser has been provisionally fixed for December 16 at 1:30pm at Páirc Tailteann, Navan. Managers Jim Gavin and Andy McEntee are in regular contact to discuss the logistics of the game.

Sean Cox

It is hoped that a game between the Dublin and Meath ladies footballers can also be arranged as a curtain-raiser at 11:30am.

The main fundraising page for Mr Cox's medical expenses has so far raised over €221,000.

You can donate at: www.gofundme.com/SupportSeanCox.