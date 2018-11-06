Cork City sign Dan Casey from Bohemians

Cork City have announced their first signing for the 2019 season with the acquisition of Dan Casey from Bohemians.

The 21-year-old centre-back has signed a two-year deal.

"I am delighted; this is a huge club and a good move for me. I hope this will be a great period in my career," he told CorkCityFC.ie.

"Cork City have always been a tough team to play against, and I have enjoyed those battles, so I am excited to be playing for Cork City.

"European football is a huge bonus and something I am dying to experience. As a kid, playing in Europe is something you want to do, and I am looking forward to being part of it.

"There are very good defenders here; they have shown that over the last couple of years, so it will be a tough challenge for me but one I am looking forward to."

The Dublin-native spent four years with Sunderland's academy before joining Bohs in July 2017.

City manager John Caulfield praised his impact at the club.

"Dan has had a major impact with Bohemians this season. He is a young player who has come back from England and made his mark in the league in the last year and a half," he said.

"We are thrilled to bring him in; he’s good on the ball, very strong in the air, aggressive and has huge potential.

"He has tremendous hunger to go to the highest level, and a player we think will fit brilliantly into our set-up. We can see how well he did this year in a very good Bohs side.

"We need ambitious, hungry players and he fits that bill."