Conor Murray honoured as World Player of the Year at French Rugby Oscars
06/11/2018 - 13:24:00
Conor Murray was honoured in France as the World Player of the Year at the Midol Rugby Oscars last night.
After a year in which he won the Grand Slam with Ireland and reached a Champions Cup semi-final with Munster, Murray was voted for the top honour by readers of rugby paper Midi Olympique.
The 29-year-old, who is preparing to return from a neck injury, was honoured to be picked for the award by the French public.
"It’s pretty special with the relationship between Irish and French teams, especially my club, Munster. We have been in France for years. Our fans know it really, really well," he said.
"It's got a special place in my heart in terms of rugby. I’ve a lot of experience down here.
"Any time I come here and play rugby against the French, I know a few of the French players and they are very welcoming and accommodating; they’re good guys. It’s an honour."
Other players to be honoured on the night included Mathieu Bastareaud, Vincent Clerc, Bryan Habana, Jean-Baptiste Poux, Aurélien Rougerie and Conrad Smith, who were all inducted as Rugby Oscars ‘legends’.
