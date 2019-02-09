Ballyhale Shamrocks advance to final after clash with Waterford's Ballygunner

Ballygunner 0-13 - 1-15 Ballyhale Shamrocks

Ballyhale Shamrocks made it to the All-Ireland senior club hurling final after this clash in Semple Stadium, Thurles with Ballygunner of Waterford.

The sides began with their sharpshooters swapping frees, Pauric Mahony of Ballygunner and TJ Reid of Ballyhale. Mahony had his side 0-4 to 0-1 up on ten minutes and the Waterford men were winning most of the contests.

Reid led the Ballyhale comeback with a point on the quarter-hour, Evan Shefflin pointed from long range soon afterwards, and Reid (free) levelled the game on 20 minutes.

Mahony (free) and Adrian Mullen swapped points before Mahony (free) nudged the Waterford men ahead and Brian O’Sullivan added a good ‘Gunner score from play.

Eoin Cody responded with a fine Ballyhale score: 0-7 to 0-6 at 30 minutes, but there was time for Eoin Reid to level for Ballyhale and for another Mahony free to give Ballygunner the lead, 0-8 to 0-7.

Eoin Cody levelled from the restart and Reid pointed a free to give Ballyhale the lead; Mahony (free) levelled.

The game stepped up in tempo: Peter Hogan put Ballygunner ahead and Eoin Reid levelled before Eoin Cody struck for goal, soloing through the middle and finishing from close range: 1-10 to 0-10 on 44 minutes.

Mahony(free) and Patrick Mullen swapped points before Mahony (free) made it a two point game entering the final ten minutes.

Patrick Mullen and Eoin Cody points stretched Ballyhale's lead to four and they saw the game out for the win despite Ballygunner's best efforts.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony (0-10, 1 65, 9 frees); B. O'Sullivan (0-2); P. Hogan (0-1).

Scorers for Ballyhale: E. Cody (1-4); TJ Reid ( 0-4, 3 frees); E. Reid, A. Mullen, P. Mullen (0-2 each); E. Shefflin (0-1).

BALLYGUNNER: S. O’Keeffe (jc), E. Hayden, B. Coughlan, I. Kenny, Philip Mahony, W. Hutchinson, B. O’Keeffe, H. Barnes S. O’Sullivan (jc), Pauric Mahony, P. Hogan, M. Mahony, T. O’Sullivan, Brian O’Sullivan, C. Power.

Subs: D. O’Sullivan for Hayden (HT); Barry O’Sullivan for T. O’Sullivan (45); JJ Hutchinson for O'Keeffe (56).

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS: D. Mason, D. Mullen, J. Holden, B. Butler, E. Shefflin, M. Fennelly (c), R. Reid, R. Corcoran, P. Mullen, B. Cody, TJ Reid, A. Mullen, E. Reid, C. Fennelly, E. Cody.

Subs: C. Phelan for Butler (inj, 11); M. Aylward for B. Cody (HT); C. Walsh for C. Phelan (52); J. Cuddihy for E. Reid (58); G. Butler for Corcoran (61).

Referee: C. Lyons (Cork).