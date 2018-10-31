Picture This five-night run of Dublin gigs sell out in less than one week

All five dates for Picture This at the 3Arena in Dublin next March are have sold out in under a week.

Ryan Hennessey, Jimmy Rainsford, Owen Cardiff and Cliff Deane announced their five-night run at the Dublin venue last Wednesday, October 24.

The band's Ryan Hennessey.

The announcement of five gigs as part of the MDRN LV European tour was met with a huge response as demand for their tickets went through the roof and fans got their hands on every single ticket with all five dates officially selling out yesterday.

International dates in New York, Los Angeles, London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow are also sold out.

Two years since their formation, they’ve sold over 300k tickets, concluding 2017 with a sold-out UK and Ireland tour highlighted by gigs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush London, SSE Arena Belfast, and a two-night stand at the 3Arena in Dublin.

ALL FIVE NIGHTS IN THE 3ARENA ARE SOLD OUT!!!!



Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow all sold out too and limited tickets left for Brighton and London!

Thank you so much 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/u44XgrfviY — Picture This (@BandPictureThis) October 30, 2018

This summer marked their first stadium tour in Ireland, which capped off with a 35,000-person stadium show selling out over three months prior.

On top of their successful tours, the band's self-titled 2017 full-length debut album, Picture This, certified triple-platinum in Ireland and held the #1 spot in the Irish Album Chart for four weeks.

The band's new single One Drink heralds the arrival of the bands anxiously awaited second full-length album, MDRN LV, releasing on February 15, 2019.

We cannot wait.

Never change, boys.