Jessie J announces Dublin gig

We've had a lot of famous singers grace us with their vocals recently including big names like Taylor Swift, The Killers, Alanis Morissette and The Script.

It seems our little green isle is popular amongst big names in the music industry and there's no denying it with the reception that they all receive on Irish soil.

ANNOUNCEMENT! The R.O.S.E Tour is coming to DUBLIN on 1 December, AMSTERDAM on 3 December and COLOGNE on 5 December! Tickets will be available Friday at 10AM at https://t.co/Kf6e5vzvS7! ❤ — Jessie J (@JessieJ) July 17, 2018

Now it seems another is coming our way as Jessie J has just announced that the R.O.S.E Tour is coming to Dublin on December 1.

Expect a moody, meditation-type groove and a clear departure from her past material as well as the most-loved oldies Price Tag, Domino and Bang Bang.

The multiplatinum-selling artist said:

“I really didn’t want to work on new music. I remember saying it out loud, ‘I’m done. I’m nearly 30, I’m not happy, I don’t enjoy this anymore.’ It was like the emotion was caught in my throat.

"I just want to keep it suffocated, I didn't want to let it out.

EXTRA // @JessieJ confirms Dublin and EU dates on the R.O.S.E Tour! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am: https://t.co/IlESbWN4ev pic.twitter.com/RidjP4aOlM — Stereoboard (@stereoboard) July 17, 2018

"I couldn’t differentiate between the business and the art. What I wanted to give up was the business and forgot that the art could save me in all of it.”

A producer named DJ Camper then came to the rescue when he played her the beat for what would become Think About That, a different take on material than her previous two albums.

“He played me the beat on loop and 20 minutes later I’d written the whole song. In that moment, something happened. Camper was like, ‘Yo, if you give up music, I don’t know if I could accept that. You need to write.’

"Then everything just started happening really naturally. The more I didn’t want to do it, the more it was coming to me. It’s like when you go, ‘Oh, I don’t want to be in love,’ and then you fall in love."

"I didn’t hold anything back. It was like I gave myself therapy out of this dark place through music, which is what I did on my first album."

Now six years after dropping her platinum-selling debut Who You Are—and winning the prestigious Critics’ Choice prize at the BRIT Awards, Jessie J has released her confessional new album R.O.S.E.

The title is an acronym for realizations, obsessions, sex and empowerment, all of which are explored throughout the album.

Now Managed by the Madden Brothers and their Company MDDN —Jessie J is back and stronger than ever.

Tickets €39.05 inc booking fee on sale Friday 20th July at 9am from Ticketmaster.

