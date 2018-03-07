'I will live on in the sparkles in your heart', Emma Hannigan's funeral told

The funeral of bestselling author Emma Hannigan has taken place in Dublin today.

Emma Hannigan's son, Sacha, at the funeral. Photos: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Emma was laid to rest in in Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill after a funeral service in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Foxrock.

She is survived by her husband, Cian, children Sacha and Kim, parents Philip and Denise, and her brother Timmy.

Songs played at the funeral service included Cyndy Lauper's 'Time After Time', Elton John's 'Your Song', and the psalm 'Eagle's Wings'.

The Mass booklet

The service was attended by members of the media industry and fellow authors, including Claudia Carroll, Lorraine Keane, Aisling O'Loughlin and former model Alison Canavan.

She wrote her own eulogy, which was read by Fr Gerry Byrne.

"I hope you know that I will always be in your hearts and you will be in mine," she told her children.

An extraordinarily beautiful service for Angel Emma Hannigan this morning. I’ve never seen anything like it. Beautiful music, laughter, tears and Emma in her own words. Love to her family. X — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) March 7, 2018

She thanked her family, friends and readers for their support during her cancer fight.

"I can hold my head up and say that I never had a day where I felt lonely or as if I had nobody to turn to. I never felt on my own.

Actress and author, Claudia Carroll

"My cancer fight was up there for all to read on Facebook or through my blog. The peer to peer support that I received there was priceless.

"I had such loyal readers and followers who took my hand and walked along by my side. I could go on and on forever and I wish I had the time but that’s where I am falling short.

Mary Mitchell O'Connor TD

"To each person I met along my way - thank you; thank you for helping to shape my life. I have no regrets, only that I have to leave right now. But they say that all things happen for a reason.

"I don’t want to go looking over my shoulder or waving my fist in anger. That was never my style.

"But the truth of the matter is this: I would never have wanted to go, there would never have been enough time so I am trying to be gracious about it.

Former model Alison Canavan

"I know it is practically illegal to champion all things pink in this all bustling world where being girlie can be mistaken for being stupid.

"But I would like to be remembered as somebody who believes that fairies live at the bottom of the garden, that unicorns exist but they are simply shy and that angels flutter on all of our shoulders.

"There is enough gray in the world already. Let the pink fluff and sparkles break through. There’s enough sadness, suffering and strife. Let the laughter be heard.

Lorraine Keane

"Farewell. Look after each other. Be kind. Be happy. Be grateful. And most of all, be yourself. Life is short. It is so very, very precious and it’s not a dress rehearsal.

"So enjoy; eat chocolate, drink strong coffee, have a fabulous glass of wine and buy those clothes; walk in those high heels and let world know that you are here to work hard and to play even harder.

"Thank you all for making my life so amazing. I’ll watch over you and please know that I am never truly gone. I will live on in the sparkles in your heart.

"Love always – Emma."

Emma Hannigan's father, Philip is consoled

Emma passed away on March 3 at the Blackrock Clinic.

In the final days of her life, Emma helped to raise funds for Breast Cancer Ireland. Fr Byrne confirmed the total had reached €140,000 yesterday.

We are overwhelmed at the support received for our dear friend & Ambassador, @MsEmmaHannigan in reaching her target of €100,000. These funds will continue to support our pioneering research. We are determined to transform the landscape of this disease.#HelpEmmaHelpOthers pic.twitter.com/cCRwQEE65D — BreastCancerIreland (@BreastCancerIre) February 28, 2018

Her last book to be published, Letters to my Daughter, was released last month and topped the Irish book charts.

Many sellers donated the profits of its sale to charity after the announcement of Emma's terminal cancer diagnosis.