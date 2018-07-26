Fionnula Flanagan: Fans still blame me for the way Lost ended

Fionnula Flanagan is one of Ireland's most loved actresses with a career spanning 40 years on stage and screen but for many she is known as the downfall of Lost.

The Dublin actress has revealed that despite only joining the hit TV series in season four people blame her for how it came to a close.

Speaking to Dave Fanning on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, she said: "People come up to me at airports and blame me about the way it ended as though I wrote it."

The actress hadn't seen any episodes of Lost before appearing in the show but was told by the director not to bother.

If you haven't seen it from the beginning you won't understand anything anyway, I don't he said.

Despite her character, Ellie, having all knowledge of the past and the future, Fionnula still doesn't quite know what happened in the show.

However, there is much, much more to the 76-year-old's illustrious career.

She shows no signs of slowing down as she currently has six projects in the works.

Coming out in the US later this year is comedy Supervized which was filmed here in Ireland and co-stars Tom Berenger and Beau Bridges.

While quirky dark comedy Birthmarked co-starring Toni Collette premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh earlier this month.

Her love for theatre and acting was sparked at a young age when her mother would take her to the Gate Theatre where they would pay a shilling and six pence to sit in the back row of the stalls.

"I knew that they were having a lot more fun up there in the light than I was having sitting in the dark."

You can listen to the full interview with Fionnula Flanagan below: