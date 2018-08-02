Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson's latest act of kindness makes us love him even more
02/08/2018 - 12:40:00Back to Movie Showbiz Home
We all love Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
He’s repeatedly named as one of Hollywood’s nicest celebrities, giving time to fans and reporters alike.
But it’s family and friends that mean the most to this Fast and the Furious star and he isn't shy about showing them his gratitude.
The newest recipient of his generosity is his stunt double of 17 years (who also happens to be his cousin), Tanoai Reed - who gets a brand new truck thanks to the former WWE wrestler.
SURPRISE! I love handing over keys🔑🎁 I love you brother and enjoy your new truck! Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several “Stuntman of the Year” honors. All done with one goal in mind - deliver the best movie possible to the world. I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he’s still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together. As you’ll see the moment I put my hands on my hips, that’s the drivers cue to pull away and reveal the big surprise. Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business. Love you uso and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years. We’re just getting started. Enjoy your new truck! #LetsRoll 🤟🏾
The ‘Rock’ generosity knows no limits and he's shown this time after time.
He bought his dad a car, who once was homeless at just 13-years-old.
Bought my dad a Christmas gift and surprised him. He's had a hard life. This one felt good. My dad, Rocky Johnson is a minimalist. Always has been. Never asks me for much and over the years his needs are always the barest. Crazy story, my dad's dad died when he was 13yrs old. That Christmas, my dad's mom had her new boyfriend over for Christmas dinner. Her boyfriend got drunk and pissed on the turkey. My dad went outside, got a shovel, drew a line in the snow and said if you cross that line I'll kill you. The drunk crossed it and my dad laid him out cold as a block of ice. Cops were called. They told my dad's mom that when her boyfriend regains consciousness, he's gonna kill your son so one of them has got to go. In front of the entire family, my dad's mom looked at him and said get out. He was 13yrs old and now homeless. That f*cked up true story happened in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada in 1954. He needed the bare minimum then, just like does now. Over the years, I've moved him into a big home, got him trucks to drive - which he'll literally drive into the ground until I get him something else. Hell, I'll get him anything he wants, but the SOB just won't ask;). Every Christmas, I always think about that story and my dad having every odd stacked against him at 13, but he fought thru it and still made something of himself. Makes me appreciate his struggle and hard work. Also, makes me appreciate the fun times he would beat my ass in the gym so bad when I was 13 and say "If you're gonna throw up, go outside.. and if you're gonna cry, then go home to your mother". I hated it then, but I embrace it now. Made a man outta me. Without pissing on my turkey. 😂👍🏾. Just a small way of saying thank you dad and Merry Christmas! #DwantaClaus🎅🏾
Not forgetting his mom he did the same for her.
He reunited a veteran with her military husband.
When he found out it was a fan’s birthday he sang him ‘Happy Birthday’.
Imagine being a 12yr old boy who goes to see RAMPAGE with his family on his BIRTHDAY. THEN... The Rock shows up outta nowhere and surprises the entire theater.. AND THEN winds up singing happy birthday to the birthday boy. Should’ve seen the look on Vinny’s face when I was singing to him and shook his hand. Great birthday moment surprising fans last night at screenings of RAMPAGE. He was so nervous he forgot how old he was 😂👊🏾 Its all good kid, I forget how old I am too. That’s why I always act like a kid. #SurprisingFans #YouNeverKnowWhenDJWillPopUp #BestPartOfMyJob #RAMPAGE
When he couldn't go to a fan's prom, he surprised her with a heartwarming message and rented out a theatre for her and her friends to see his new movie.
I’ll take happy 😭 tears all day.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 20, 2018
Here’s the vid from this morning of me surprising @katiekelzenberg over the school’s intercom. Her reaction when I say her name is priceless.
I bought out her local theater this weekend so she & her BFF’s can watch RAMPAGE. #StillwaterHigh🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/P24M5RuiWt
Thank you Dwayne - we don’t deserve you.
Join the conversation - comment here