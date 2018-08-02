Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson's latest act of kindness makes us love him even more

We all love Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

He’s repeatedly named as one of Hollywood’s nicest celebrities, giving time to fans and reporters alike.

But it’s family and friends that mean the most to this Fast and the Furious star and he isn't shy about showing them his gratitude.

The newest recipient of his generosity is his stunt double of 17 years (who also happens to be his cousin), Tanoai Reed - who gets a brand new truck thanks to the former WWE wrestler.

The ‘Rock’ generosity knows no limits and he's shown this time after time.

He bought his dad a car, who once was homeless at just 13-years-old.

Not forgetting his mom he did the same for her.

He reunited a veteran with her military husband.

When he found out it was a fan’s birthday he sang him ‘Happy Birthday’.

When he couldn't go to a fan's prom, he surprised her with a heartwarming message and rented out a theatre for her and her friends to see his new movie.

I’ll take happy 😭 tears all day.

Here’s the vid from this morning of me surprising @katiekelzenberg over the school’s intercom. Her reaction when I say her name is priceless.

I bought out her local theater this weekend so she & her BFF’s can watch RAMPAGE. #StillwaterHigh🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/P24M5RuiWt — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 20, 2018

Thank you Dwayne - we don’t deserve you.