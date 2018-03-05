Angela Scanlon announces arrival of 'dreamboat' daughter
TV presenter Angela Scanlon has announced the birth of her baby girl.
The Robot Wars host, who is married to eco-entrepreneur Roy Horgan, revealed on social media that daughter Ruby Ellen Horgan had arrived on February 25.
The Meath-born star, 34, posted a picture of the newborn's feet and wrote: "Ruby Ellen Horgan...
"Born 25.02.18 at 3.29am - she is a dreamboat & we are so happy this little woman is ours.
"Welcome to the world, peach."
Scanlon revealed in November that she was expecting her first baby.
- PA
