Angela Scanlon announces arrival of 'dreamboat' daughter

TV presenter Angela Scanlon has announced the birth of her baby girl.

The Robot Wars host, who is married to eco-entrepreneur Roy Horgan, revealed on social media that daughter Ruby Ellen Horgan had arrived on February 25.

The Meath-born star, 34, posted a picture of the newborn's feet and wrote: "Ruby Ellen Horgan...

"Born 25.02.18 at 3.29am - she is a dreamboat & we are so happy this little woman is ours.

"Welcome to the world, peach."

Scanlon revealed in November that she was expecting her first baby.

