Zappone says Pope needs to acknowledge clerical abuse

A senior Government minister says Pope Francis needs to acknowledge the horrific abuse of children by members of the Catholic church in Ireland.

The Pontiff arrives in Ireland on Saturday for a two-day trip - which is expected to include a private meeting with victims of clerical abuse.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone says he needs to acknowledge the sorrow and shame that it has brought.

"Of equal importance is, I'd love to hear him say what it is that he is going to do to ensure that that doesn't happen again," said Ms Zappone.

"And to put in place measures of stronger protection as well as ensuring that those who did commit those crimes are accountable."

