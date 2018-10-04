Young woman missing from home in Kildare

Gardaí at Naas are appealing to the public for help finding 20-year-old Agnieska Ziemska.

Agnieska was last seen when she left her home in Clane, Co Kildare at 11pm last night.

She is 5ft 8” in height, of slim build with blue eyes and long blond hair.

When last seen she was wearing a blue Puma hooded top, black leggings and grey running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.