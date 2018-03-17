Yellow weather warning in place; upgraded to orange tomorrow for seven counties

A yellow weather warning is in place for the entire country this evening.

Met Eireann has issued the alert, warning of very cold temperatures with wind chill and icy patches.

The warning will be upgraded to status orange from early tomorrow morning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford.

However, forecasters are advising that conditions won't be as severe as what was experienced during Storm Emma.

National Snow-ice Warnings for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/6xOD0plTsu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 16, 2018

Met Eireann have issued an orange warning for scattered heavy snow showers in D, KE, LH, WX, WW, MH and W between 3am and 12pm. Check local weather and traffic updates before travelling and beware of black ice. See: https://t.co/sGweu8s4nM. https://t.co/4QIjFB3TqN — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) March 17, 2018

Digital Desk