Yellow and Orange wind warnings issued for north and west counties

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the west of Ireland from 10pm tonight.

Met Éireann issued the warning for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick and is in place until midday on Friday.

Southwest winds will reach speeds of up to 110km/h with heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, a Status Orange warning is in place in Donegal and Mayo from 1am to 8am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann are warning of a risk of coastal damage on exposed coasts due to a combination of winds, high spring tides and high storm surge.

Gusts are expected to reach speeds of 110-130km/h.

